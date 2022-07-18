Athletics-Holloway retains 110m hurdles title, injured Parchment misses final

Left Menu

Tokyo silver medallist Holloway opened up a lead from the 10m mark and came home in 13.03 seconds, ahead of compatriot Trey Cunningham and Spain's Asier Martinez. "At the start, it was just me, my lane and my space and I was ready for whatever happens," said Holloway.

Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 09:32 IST
Grant Holloway Image Credit: Wikipedia

American Grant Holloway successfully defended his 110 meters hurdles world title on Sunday after Jamaica's Olympic champion Hansle Parchment injured himself in the warmup and world leader Devon Allen was disqualified for a false start. Tokyo silver medallist Holloway opened up a lead from the 10m mark and came home in 13.03 seconds, ahead of compatriot Trey Cunningham and Spain's Asier Martinez.

"At the start, it was just me, my lane, and my space and I was ready for whatever happens," said Holloway. "We have to continue the hard work and we will see what happens next. It feels good to win in front of the home crowd."

It was the United States' second track gold in Eugene, Oregon, a day after Fred Kerley led an American sweep 100 meters. Cunningham said he was disappointed at not finishing higher on the podium in his worlds debut, after picking up the collegiate title at the springy and speedy Hayward Field track last month.

"We came for even a shinier medal. I don't like to settle, but it's the world championships, and everyone brings their best," said Cunningham, adding that he had struggled on the sixth hurdle before regaining his poise. "I stayed composed and in my lane and did what I needed to do."

American Allen, who signed as a wide receiver with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year, had produced the third-fastest time in the event in June but left the blocks one-thousandth of a second early. He made numerous appeals to officials but was rebuffed, prompting a chorus of boos from the home crowd as he was removed from the track.

"I'll learn from it and not react as fast next time," he said. Martinez was overjoyed after producing a personal best (13.17) to collect Spain's second consecutive bronze in the event.

"This is a dream and I am having a hard time waking up from it," he said. "We are becoming a leading sport in Spain and results back this up."

