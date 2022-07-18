Left Menu

Cricket-England all-rounder Stokes quits one-day internationals

Stokes, who took over as the test captain in April, was player-of-the-match when England beat New Zealand in the final of the 2019 World Cup at Lord's. "Three formats are just unsustainable for me now," said the 31-year-old.

Ben Stokes. (Photo- ANI) Image Credit: ANI
England all-rounder Ben Stokes will quit one-day internationals following Tuesday's match against South Africa, the country's cricket board said in a statement.

"I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format," Stokes said in the statement. Stokes, who took over as the test captain in April, was player-of-the-match when England beat New Zealand in the final of the 2019 World Cup at Lord's.

"Three formats are just unsustainable for me now," said the 31-year-old. "Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give (captain) Jos (Buttler) and the rest of the team they're all."

Rob Key, managing director of England men's cricket, hailed Stokes' "incredible international career" in the 50-overs format. "I know this must have been a tough decision, but I completely understand why he has reached this conclusion," Key said.

