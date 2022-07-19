Left Menu

Soccer-Dortmund striker Haller sidelined indefinitely after discovering tumour

New Borussia Dortmund signing Sebastien Haller has left their training camp after a tumour was discovered in his testicle, the Bundesliga club said on Monday. The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international travelled back to Dortmund to undergo medical tests after feeling unwell. "This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and to all of us," said BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2022 03:36 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 03:36 IST
Soccer-Dortmund striker Haller sidelined indefinitely after discovering tumour

New Borussia Dortmund signing Sebastien Haller has left their training camp after a tumour was discovered in his testicle, the Bundesliga club said on Monday. The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international travelled back to Dortmund to undergo medical tests after feeling unwell.

"This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and to all of us," said BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl. "We will do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment."

The club said Haller will be absent for an indefinite period. Haller joined Dortmund from Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam on a four-year contract earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
2
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
3
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada
4
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022