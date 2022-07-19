Japan's Naomi Osaka set to play Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose

The four-time major champion Naomi Osaka is all set to play at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, which starts on August 1. Osaka has received a wild card into a court that already includes Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, World No.5 Ons Jabeur, American teen Coco Gauff and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

"We are very excited to have Naomi Osaka returning to the Bay Area," tournament director Vickie Gunnarsson said as quoted by WTA. "She made her WTA debut at our event and watching her grow both on and off the court has been amazing. She is not only an incredible player but her commitment to equality and social change is truly inspiring," Gunnarsson added. The former World No. 1 hasn't played much this year due to various injuries. Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon due to an Achilles injury but is now all set to return to action at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose next month. (ANI)

