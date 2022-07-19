NepalT20 League to kick off on September 24, 4 teams and their owners unveiled

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) on Monday unveiled four of the six teams that will feature in the inaugural season of the NepalT20 League. The four franchises revealed at the function in Kathmandu are Kantipur Capital, Biratnagar Superkings, Janakpur Royals and Lumbini All Stars. The names of the remaining two franchises (Pokhara & Far-western) were not disclosed as per the request of the owners.

"The owners of the two franchises were not available in the capital and we are unable to disclose their identity now," CAN President Chatur Bahadur Chand said before adding: "They will be introduced in a few days." Along with revealing the names of the franchises, owners of the team were also announced. Kantipur Capital is owned by Mahesh Swar. The All-Star Sports based in the USA and owned by Sanjay Sharma are the owners of Lumbini All Stars.

Gold Sports Foundation, a sports institution based in Rajasthan and owned by Gouri Shankar Dhamani - are the owners of Janakpur Royals while Diamond Digicap Sports, owned by Vikram Yadav - are the owners of Biratnagar Superkings. Earlier this year in April, CAN had announced that the NepalT20 League will be Nepal's official T20 League. CAN had stated that the upcoming league will go a long way in helping the nation grow in cricket. The ICC has already sanctioned the league as Nepal's official T20 League.

The inaugural edition of the NepalT20 League is scheduled to take place from September 24 to October 22 at Tribhuvan University Cricket Stadium. Players from around the world will be taking part in the first season of the NepalT20 League. (ANI)

