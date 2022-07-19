Left Menu

Cycling-COVID-19 brings AG2R-Citroen down to three as Tour tally reaches 11

Frenchmen Paret-Peintre and Cherel take the tally of riders out of the race with COVID-19 to 11 just before Tuesday's 16th stage to Foix as Cofidis said their German rider Max Walscheid has also tested positive for COVID. AG2R-Citroen were already without Geoffrey Bouchard, also out with COVID, and Ben O'Connor, fourth overall last year who abandoned injured after a week, as well as injured Oliver Naesen.

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:13 IST
Aurelien Paret-Peintre Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The AG2R-Citroen team was down to three riders when Aurelien Paret-Peintre and Mikael Cherel left the race after testing positive for COVID-19, the French outfit said on Tuesday. Frenchmen Paret-Peintre and Cherel take the tally of riders out of the race with COVID-19 to 11 just before Tuesday's 16th stage to Foix as Cofidis said their German rider Max Walscheid has also tested positive for COVID.

AG2R-Citroen were already without Geoffrey Bouchard, also out with COVID, and Ben O'Connor, fourth overall last year who abandoned injured after a week, as well as injured Oliver Naesen. On Monday, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said that two riders' tests needed further investigation.

Last year, if two members of a team tested positive for COVID the whole outfit would be sent packing, which is not the case in this edition. Whether a rider who tests positive can stay in the race is decided following a meeting between the race, UCI, and team doctors, depending on the rider's viral load.

German Lennard Kaemna, who won a Tour stage two years ago, will not take the start either because of a "persistent cold", his BORA-Hansgrohe team said.

