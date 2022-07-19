Parimatch News Announced as Lead Sponsor of ISL's ATK MohunBagan FCKolkata club gets a boost ahead of its third season in league

Left Menu

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Parimatch News-a sports, e-sports and entertainment outlet that is dedicated to producing high-quality sports coverage and cutting-edge analytics for all sports fans across India-has signed a two-year agreement to be the lead sponsor of the ATK MohunBagan FC team in the Indian Super League (ISL), ahead of the 2022-23 season. This is not Parimatch News’s first foray into big-time football in India, a move that signals its ambition of investing in sports other than cricket, in an effort to give teams and athletes in these sports a more enhanced profile and help them grow. Meanwhile, this will be ATK MohunBagan’s third season in the ISL. In its debut season, Bagan performed impressively to reach the final, which it lost 1-2 to Mumbai City, while in its second season, the storied Kolkata club was edged out 2-3 by Hyderabad in the semi-finals. Shared Dmitry Belianin, CCO, PMI, “While football has a long way to go before it reaches the following cricket enjoys, I’m very optimistic about the future of the Beautiful Game in India. This is why Parimatch News is excited to become the lead sponsor of ATK MohunBagan Football Club-not only does the club enjoy such a legendary status in Indian football, it is also part of that very future. Also, this is another step in our journey to reach out to different sports in the country, to help them grow and prosper.” PMI works with partners and helps to develop the Parimatch brand in the markets of Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America. PMI is a service company engaged in the development and implementation of the expansion strategy for the Parimatch brand in the markets of Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

