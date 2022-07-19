Left Menu

Rescheduled Asian Games from September 23 to October 8 next year

PTI | Kuwaitcity | Updated: 19-07-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 17:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The postponed Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8 next year in Hangzhou, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced on Tuesday.

The 19th edition of the Games was originally slated to be held from September 10 to 25 this year but was suspended on May 6 after a spike in COVID-19 cases in China.

''The Task Force over the last two months held various discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee, Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC), and other stakeholders to find a window for the Games which did not conflict with other major international sporting events,'' the OCA said in a statement.

''The recommended dates by the Task Force were duly approved by the OCA EB,'' the statement added. The COC said,'' We will make concerted efforts with the OCA and the HAGOC in advancing preparatory work to ensure the Games a success.'' ''The HAGOC will collaborate with all related parties in preparation for the Games in an all-round manner according to the confirmed dates to stage a spectacular sporting and cultural gala with Chinese Grandeur, Zhejiang Style and Hangzhou Flavor,'' state-run Xinhua agency quoted a statement, issued by the organizers as saying.

