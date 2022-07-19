Left Menu

Soccer-Celtic complete double signing of Mooy and Jenz

Celtic have completed the double signing of Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy and German defender Moritz Jenz, the Scottish Premiership champions said on Tuesday. Centre back Jenz, 23, joins from French top-flight side Lorient on a season-long loan deal with the option to buy. "I obviously know Aaron from my time coaching the Australian national team, and he brings with him a wealth of experience at both club and international level," Postecoglou said.

Celtic have completed the double signing of Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy and German defender Moritz Jenz, the Scottish Premiership champions said on Tuesday. The 31-year-old Mooy, who has played for Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion, was previously with Chinese outfit Shanghai Port and arrives on a free transfer in a two-year deal.

He reunites with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, who was previously in charge of the Australia team. Centre back Jenz, 23, joins from French top-flight side Lorient on a season-long loan deal with the option to buy.

"I obviously know Aaron from my time coaching the Australian national team, and he brings with him a wealth of experience at both club and international level," Postecoglou said. "Moritz is a player we've been aware for a while now, and I'm pleased that we've been able to sign him.

"They've already had the chance to meet the rest of the squad and I'm sure they'll settle in quickly into what is a welcoming group of players... I know our supporters will be looking forward to seeing them both in a Celtic jersey." Celtic won the Scottish Premiership last season for their 52nd top flight league crown.

