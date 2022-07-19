Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Kubo from Real Madrid
Real Sociedad have signed Japan forward Takefusa Kubo on a five-year contract from Real Madrid, the LaLiga clubs announced on Tuesday. The 21-year-old leaves Real Madrid after several loan spells, including last season when he played for Spanish side Mallorca. Kubo has played 18 games for Japan, scoring one goal.
Real Sociedad finished sixth in LaLiga last season and qualified for the Europa League.
