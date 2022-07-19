Left Menu

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Kubo from Real Madrid

Real Sociedad have signed Japan forward Takefusa Kubo on a five-year contract from Real Madrid, the LaLiga clubs announced on Tuesday. The 21-year-old leaves Real Madrid after several loan spells, including last season when he played for Spanish side Mallorca. Kubo has played 18 games for Japan, scoring one goal.

Kubo has played 18 games for Japan, scoring one goal. "Our club wishes to thank the player for his hard work and dedication during his time at Real Madrid," the club said in a statement.

Real Sociedad finished sixth in LaLiga last season and qualified for the Europa League.

