Soccer-Rangers sign defender Ben Davies from Liverpool

The official fee was not disclosed, but British media reported it was four million pounds. Davies signed for an initial fee of 500,000 pounds, British media reported at the time. He played no official game for the Premier League club and went out on loan last season to Sheffield United.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022 00:41 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 00:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rangers have signed English defender Ben Davies from Liverpool on a four-year contract, the Scottish Premiership club announced on Tuesday, with the centre back leaving Anfield having not made an appearance for the club. The official fee was not disclosed, but British media reported it was four million pounds. ($4.80 million)

Davies joined Liverpool in 2021 from Preston North End when the club were suffering a defensive crisis with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez spending lengthy spells out injured and midfielder Fabinho drafted in as a makeshift centre back. Davies signed for an initial fee of 500,000 pounds, British media reported at the time.

He played no official game for the Premier League club and went out on loan last season to Sheffield United. "He is a strong defender with great qualities and will further add to our options in that area," Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said.

Rangers, Scottish Premiership champions in 2020-21, finished second behind Celtic last season and also lost the Europa League final to German side Eintracht Frankfurt. ($1 = 0.8340 pounds)

