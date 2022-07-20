Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal to sign Zinchenko from Manchester City - reports

Arsenal are set to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Premier League champions Manchester City for a fee in the region of 32 million pounds ($38.39 million) after the clubs agreed a deal, British media reported on Tuesday.

Arsenal are set to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Premier League champions Manchester City for a fee in the region of 32 million pounds ($38.39 million) after the clubs agreed a deal, British media reported on Tuesday. Sky Sports said Arsenal will pay 30 million pounds up front with two million pounds in add-ons, with the 25-year-old leaving City's training camp in America to link up with the London side who are also on a U.S. pre-season tour.

Zinchenko will become Arsenal's second recruit from City in the close season -- after Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus -- and their fifth signing overall after winger Marquinhos, goalkeeper Matt Turner and attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira. Primarily a midfielder when on international duty, Zinchenko has often been deployed as a left back by Pep Guardiola at City. But he has found playing time hard to come by with Joao Cancelo the preferred option on the left side of defence.

Zinchenko's arrival will give Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta squad depth in the left back position with Nuno Tavares failing to impress last season when first choice defender Kieran Tierney's season came to a premature end due to injury. Arsenal, who finished fifth last season, begin their league campaign on Aug. 5 with a London derby at Crystal Palace.

($1 = 0.8335 pounds)

