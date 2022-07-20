Left Menu

Mixed Martial Arts-Nate Diaz to face Chimaev after demanding UFC exit

Diaz's two fights against Irish superstar McGregor rank second and fourth in the list of top UFC pay-per-view cards of all time.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022 02:21 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 02:21 IST
Mixed Martial Arts-Nate Diaz to face Chimaev after demanding UFC exit

Fan favourite Nate Diaz, who handed Conor McGregor his first defeat in the UFC in 2016, is set to face unbeaten prospect Khamzat Chimaev at welterweight in the final fight of his UFC contract after demanding to be released a week ago.

UFC executive Hunter Campbell confirmed to ESPN that the fight will take place at UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas, with Diaz set to become a free agent after the five-round bout. The 37-year-old from Stockton, California used an interview on The MMA Hour last week to demand that the UFC find an opponent for him for the final fight on his deal so that he could leave the company, hinting that he had his eye on a future boxing match with YouTuber Jake Paul.

The UFC has now granted that wish but Diaz, an accomplished boxer and jiu jitsu black belt with a professional record of 20 wins and 13 losses, faces the prospect of trying to counter the smothering grappling of Sweden's Chimaev, who is undefeated in 11 pro bouts and one of the most feared fighters in the promotion. Diaz's two fights against Irish superstar McGregor rank second and fourth in the list of top UFC pay-per-view cards of all time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
3
Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot for children under 5; EU regulator reviews Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot in children as young as 6 months and more

Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot f...

 Global
4
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022