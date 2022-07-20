Adda52 'Poker Night With Stars' campaign invites poker enthusiasts to compete with Dinesh Karthik

Adda52.com – one of India's leadingonline poker destinations, is back with its 'Poker Night with Stars' series, where everyone will get a once in a lifetime opportunity to play with a popular celebrity. This exciting poker extravaganza will invite active participation from various renowned celebrities from different fields. Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik will be the celebrity face this time and will be playing against 7 shortlisted Adda52.com qualifiers. The participants who emerge as winners across this series, will be given an opportunity to participate in 'Poker Night With Stars' on the Adda52.com platform and play with Dinesh Karthik.

Through this series, the brand aims to entice its target audience and take the game of poker to the masses, so that more and more people can play the mind sport and showcase their skills, just like Dinesh Karthik. Providing the audience with an opportunity to play with a celebrity will establish Poker as a game that can be played by everyone and when someone of Karthik's stature is associated with the game, the awareness and people's conviction in the game will only amplify.

The players can participate in the contest via 3 routes - Lucky draw for all first time depositors, Cash games and Tournaments through leaderboards. The final battle will be held online between the 7 qualifiers and Dinesh Karthik, where the qualifiers will battle it out and will also get to virtually e-meet & play with the celebrity. The prize pool for the final game with Dinesh Karthik is Rs. 5 Lakh.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Krishnendu Guha, Chief Revenue Officer, Adda52.com, said, ''Our 'Poker Night with Stars' series is a unique opportunity for the poker enthusiasts to participate and play with some of their favorite celebrities. Adda52.com strongly believes in offering exciting and engaging avenues to its players, who could come together and celebrate their passion for poker, through both online and offline experiences. The celebrities that we are collaborating with for this series are not only acclaimed in their respective fields, but are also passionate poker players. This campaign will therefore be a great opportunity for poker enthusiasts across the country to come forward and showcase their skills to compete with celebrity players.'' Indian Cricketer & Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket keeper-batsman ,Dinesh Karthik said, ''I'm happy to be part of the Poker Night with Stars campaign with Adda52. I'm looking forward to playing a game of Poker on 21st August 2022. I will also be donating any winnings from the game to a charity.'' Adda52.com is known to provide equal opportunity for everyone to participate. You can qualify through freerolls, low buy-in satellites/tournaments and even by making your first deposit. The Poker Night with Stars series was started by Adda52.com in 2018 with Chris Gayle and now they are back again – bigger and better. The series offers both new and experienced poker players an equal chance to play with the celebrities and win exciting prizes.

Interested participants can get more information on the Adda52 website. Join to experience a ''Poker Night With Stars''.

About Adda52 Adda52.com is one of India's leading poker destination (based on the total poker games played) owned by Delta Tech Gaming Pvt Ltd. Founded in 2011, Adda52 believes in the highest values of trust and business conduct and has always strived to give the most secure and memorable playing experience while playing online poker. Adda52 has been certified from iTech labs for fair play and random number generator (RNG).

