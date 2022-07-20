Soccer-Sweden's Glas and Kullberg test positive for COVID before Euros quarter-finals

Sweden defenders Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Friday's quarter-final against Belgium in the women's European Championship, the team said. Sweden, who will play against Belgium at Leigh Sports Village, were the winners of the inaugural edition of the women's Euros in 1984.

The Swedes qualified for this year's quarter-finals after finishing on top of Group C on goal difference, having won two matches and drawn the other. Glas started in all three group matches, while Kullberg was an unused substitute in those games.

Sweden said in a statement on Wednesday that Glas and Kullberg will continue to be separated from the rest of the squad and monitored to determine their return. Team doctor Houman Ebrahimi said that the pair would be back in the squad once they are symptom-free, have had a negative antigen test, and passed internal medical health checks.

There have been other cases of COVID-19 in this year's tournament, including Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema and England manager Sarina Wiegman, who contracted the virus last week.

