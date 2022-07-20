Left Menu

Tennis-Venus Williams to make singles comeback in Toronto

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 21:10 IST
Former world no. 1 Venus Williams will make her singles comeback after nearly a year at next month's WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto, joining her sister Serena at the event. Venus, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, was awarded a wild card into the main draw for the Aug. 6-15 National Bank Open on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old last played a singles match at the Chicago Women's Open in August 2021, where she lost in the first round to Hsieh Su-Wei. Her most recent return to court was when she teamed up with Britain's Jamie Murray and reached the second round in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

Venus's sister and 23-times major winner Serena elected to use her protected ranking to enter the main draw in Toronto, where world number one Iga Swiatek, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu are also on the entry list.

