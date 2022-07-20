Left Menu

ISL: Hyderabad FC rope in fullback Manoj Mohammad

A leftback by trait, Manoj is a complete full-back who is effective at both ends of the field. He has gathered loads of experience in the I-League, having started his career with the East Bengal academy as a kid.

ANI | Updated: 20-07-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 22:12 IST
ISL: Hyderabad FC rope in fullback Manoj Mohammad
Manoj Mohammad (Photo/ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Further focusing on giving youngsters a platform at the highest level, ISL champions Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of young fullback Manoj Mohammad, the club announced on Wednesday. A leftback by trait, Manoj is a complete fullback who is effective at both ends of the field. He has gathered loads of experience in the I-League, having started his career with the East Bengal academy as a kid.

"I am really happy to sign for this club at this stage of my career. I can't wait to get on the pitch and I promise to give my best in every training session and in every game," said Manoj in a statement. He made 16 league appearances for the senior side before joining Mohammedan SC in 2020. He has since been a regular in the first team and made 29 appearances for the club playing a crucial role in the 2nd place finish in the 2021-22 I-League campaign.

He also registered a couple of assists in what was a consistently impressive campaign for the youngster. He was also part of the Mohammedan side that won the Calcutta Football League title after 40 years. Manoj has now signed a three-year, long-term deal with Hyderabad FC till the end of the 2024-25 campaign and will be a part of the first team under Manolo Marquez for the upcoming campaign. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022