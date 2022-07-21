Left Menu

Taipei Open: Mixed doubles duo Ishaan-Tanisha advance into QFs

India's fifth-seeded mixed doubles pair Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Cheng Kai Wen and Wang Yu Qiao in the ongoing Taipei Open 2022 on Thursday.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 21-07-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 14:57 IST
Taipei Open: Mixed doubles duo Ishaan-Tanisha advance into QFs
Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto (Photo: BAI). Image Credit: ANI
India's fifth-seeded mixed doubles pair Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Cheng Kai Wen and Wang Yu Qiao in the ongoing Taipei Open 2022 on Thursday. The Indian pair defeated Cheng Kai Wen and Wang Yu-Qiao in the mixed doubles match by a big margin of 21-14, 21-17.

Third Seed Parupalli Kashyap also advanced to the quarterfinals of the Taipei Open after winning the second-round contest against Lee Chia-hao 21-10, 21-19. Playing on Court 4, the Indian shuttler started his game dominantly. Kashyap claimed the first game by a huge margin of 21-10 against Chia-hao with his swift move and aggressive shots.

In the second game, he continued to assert his dominance after the break and didn't allow his opponent to make a comeback as he raced to a 16-2 lead and sealed the match in 37 minutes by winning the second game 21-19. Meanwhile, Samiya Imad Farooqui of India crashed out in Round 2 of Taipei Open 2022 at the hands of Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei 18-21, 13-21. (ANI)

