Left Menu

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma unveils 131st Durand Cup trophy

The 134-year-old iconic Durand Cup football tournament will be hosted by the state for the very first time and as part of a trophy tour involving five cities, Guwahati, the venue for 10 Group D games, was chosen as the first stop.

ANI | Updated: 21-07-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 19:34 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma unveils 131st Durand Cup trophy
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma unveils 131st Durand Cup trophies (Photo/Durand Cup). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the Durand Cup trophy in a glittering ceremony at a city hotel on Thursday. The 134-year-old iconic Durand Cup football tournament will be hosted by the state for the very first time and as part of a trophy tour involving five cities, Guwahati, the venue for 10 Group D games, was chosen as the first stop.

"I thank the Chief Minister for taking time out from his busy schedule, to encourage us in this effort at promoting and spreading the love of the game of football further in the state. The cooperation from the Assam Government has been phenomenal and we are confident that this will herald a new beginning for the game in the state," Lt Gen Repswal, SM, VSM, SM, VSM, Chief of Staff, Eastern Command and Chairman Durand Cup Organising Committee, said in a statement. The century-old tournament is getting bigger and better this year with 20-top teams of the country, including all 11 teams from the top division Indian Super League (ISL) participating, up from 16 teams last year. The matches in Guwahati will be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium from August 17th to September 4th, 2022.

The three trophies, the Durand Cup (a rolling trophy and the original prize), the Shimla Trophy (also a rolling trophy and first given by the residents of Shimla in 1904) and the President's Cup (for permanent keep and first presented by Dr Rajendra Prasad, India's first President in 1956) are on a five-city tour. It was flagged off from Kolkata on July 19, 2022, and after being in Guwahati for two days will proceed to Imphal in Manipur, the first-time host. It then proceeds to Jaipur, as for the first time the state of Rajasthan would be fielding a team and will then make a final stop at the home of the defending champions FC Goa before returning back to Kolkata on July 31st, 2022, the venue of the opening game on August 16th, 2022, as well as the Grand Finale on September 18th, 2022.

There will be a total of 47 games in the 131st Durand Cup edition, with both Guwahati and Imphal hosting 10-games of group C and group D each, even as all the seven knockout games are held in three West Bengal venues. The opening pool matches are slated to begin on August 16 that Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) stadium, August 17 at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium and August 18 at Imphal's Khuman Lampakh stadium. The tournament will culminate with the Grand Finale scheduled on September 18, 2022, at VYBK. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022