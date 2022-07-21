Cycling-Vingegaard wins Tour de France stage 18 to extend overall lead

Dane Jonas Vingegaard won the 18th stage of the Tour de France, a 143.2-km mountain trek from Lourdes, to extend his overall lead on Thursday.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia took second place, one minute and four seconds off the pace.

Vingegaard's Jumbo-Visma team mate Wout van Aert of Belgium took third place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)