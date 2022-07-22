Athletics-Lyles wins men's 200 metres World Championships

Noah Lyles produced a dominating performance to defend his 200 metres title at the World Championships on Thursday and lead an American podium sweep ahead of Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton. Tokyo bronze medallist Lyles led at the halfway point and exploded through the finish to win in 19.31, becoming the third fastest athlete of all time over the distance, ripping his shirt open after the finish as the home crowd in Eugene, Oregon, roared with approval. Olympic silver medallist Bednarek battled shoulder to shoulder with Knighton off the turn and got the better of the 18-year-old down the straight.

