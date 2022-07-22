Left Menu

Germany beats Austria for spot in Women's Euro semifinals

Germany, too, could easily have scored more, with two shots against the woodwork and a glaring miss from Bhl in the 82nd when faced with an empty net with Zinsberger out of position.Eight-time European champion Germany moves into the semifinals of a major tournament for the first time since winning the Olympic gold medal in 2016, following quarterfinal exits at the last Euros in 2017 and the 2019 World Cup, and failing to qualify for last years Olympics.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-07-2022 09:15 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 09:15 IST
Germany beats Austria for spot in Women's Euro semifinals
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Alexandra Popp had to wait nine years to play her first European Championship. Now she's making it count.

Popp's fourth goal in as many games sealed Germany's 2-0 win over Austria on Thursday to set up a semifinal match with either France or the Netherlands.

Popp was injured for the last two editions of the competition in 2013 — when Germany won — and 2017. She tested positive for the coronavirus last month ahead of the tournament but recovered in time. As captain against Austria, the Wolfsburg forward was key to creating Germany's chances and, when the time came, clinical in front of goal.

Germany showed lightning-quick reactions and smart thinking for the opening goal in the 25th minute, with Klara Bühl turning over possession on the left flank and cutting back a cross that Popp wisely left alone to allow teammate Lina Magull to score from a better position.

Dangerous throughout the game, Popp sealed it for Germany in the 90th when she exploited goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger's rare lapse of concentration to charge down her attempted pass and send it into the net.

“It could have maybe finished 6-3,” Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg told German broadcaster ARD. “All in all, a huge game and we're just happy that we could win 2-0.” A surprise semifinalist at the last European Championship, Austria was tenacious in defense but frustrated in attack, hitting the post twice and the crossbar once, including a header against the post for Marina Georgieva with the first real chance of the game in the 13th. Germany, too, could easily have scored more, with two shots against the woodwork and a glaring miss from Bühl in the 82nd when faced with an empty net with Zinsberger out of position.

Eight-time European champion Germany moves into the semifinals of a major tournament for the first time since winning the Olympic gold medal in 2016, following quarterfinal exits at the last Euros in 2017 and the 2019 World Cup, and failing to qualify for last year's Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022