Left Menu

Soccer-Brentford bolster defence by signing free agent Mee

Brentford have signed central defender Ben Mee on a free transfer following his departure from relegated Burnley, the Premier League club said on Friday. The 32-year-old Manchester City academy graduate, who made more than 350 appearances for Burnley in all competitions and captained them in the last three seasons, signed a two-year contract with Brentford. "He had six good years for Burnley in the Premier League.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:57 IST
Soccer-Brentford bolster defence by signing free agent Mee

Brentford has signed central defender Ben Mee on a free transfer following his departure from relegated Burnley, the Premier League club said on Friday. The 32-year-old Manchester City academy graduate, who made more than 350 appearances for Burnley in all competitions and captained them in the last three seasons, signed a two-year contract with Brentford.

"He had six good years for Burnley in the Premier League. I really love his defensive mindset; he knows how to defend the box, how to block a shot and he knows how to win duels," Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said. "He will bring leadership and communication to the team, which is very attractive. He has a very good left foot and will be very good for us on set pieces in both boxes. I'm looking forward to adding him to the squad."

Brentford finished 13th with 46 points last season and begin the new campaign with a trip to Leicester City on Aug. 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022