Soccer-Brentford bolster defence by signing free agent Mee

Brentford has signed central defender Ben Mee on a free transfer following his departure from relegated Burnley, the Premier League club said on Friday. The 32-year-old Manchester City academy graduate, who made more than 350 appearances for Burnley in all competitions and captained them in the last three seasons, signed a two-year contract with Brentford.

"He had six good years for Burnley in the Premier League. I really love his defensive mindset; he knows how to defend the box, how to block a shot and he knows how to win duels," Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said. "He will bring leadership and communication to the team, which is very attractive. He has a very good left foot and will be very good for us on set pieces in both boxes. I'm looking forward to adding him to the squad."

Brentford finished 13th with 46 points last season and begin the new campaign with a trip to Leicester City on Aug. 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)