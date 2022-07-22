Left Menu

Odei Onaindia returns to Hyderabad FC

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-07-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 16:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC have further strengthened their squad ahead of the upcoming season with the signing of Spanish center-back Odei Onaindia, the club announced on Friday. Odei, who was part of the squad in the 2020-21 season, returns to the side where he played a crucial role in what was a new-look young team, back then.

''I have really good memories with this team and I am really excited to be back with them again. We were a family and I can't wait to get back on the field,'' said Odei after signing a one-year contract with the club.

Born and brought up in Lekeitio, Spain, the 32-year-old started out with Athletic Bilbao before making a name for himself with CD Mirandes in the Spanish second division.

Odei made 62 appearances for Los Rojillos, playing a crucial role in their promotion and also taking the side to a Copa del Rey semi-final in the 2019-20 season.

He moved to the ISL to join Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad FC in 2020 and had a season to remember as HFC only narrowly missed out on a place in the playoffs.

Odei started every game for the club in the 2020-21 campaign and was lauded as one of the best center-backs the league has ever seen. He hardly put a foot wrong throughout the campaign but returned to the Segunda Division with Mirandes just a year later.

Odei was also the captain of the Mirandes side last season, where he made 27 appearances in what was a tough campaign for the Spanish side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

