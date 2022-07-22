Odei Onaindia returns to Hyderabad FC
He hardly put a foot wrong throughout the campaign but returned to the Segunda Division with Mirandes just a year later.Odei was also the captain of the Mirandes side last season, where he made 27 appearances in what was a tough campaign for the Spanish side.
- Country:
- India
Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC have further strengthened their squad ahead of the upcoming season with the signing of Spanish center-back Odei Onaindia, the club announced on Friday. Odei, who was part of the squad in the 2020-21 season, returns to the side where he played a crucial role in what was a new-look young team, back then.
''I have really good memories with this team and I am really excited to be back with them again. We were a family and I can't wait to get back on the field,'' said Odei after signing a one-year contract with the club.
Born and brought up in Lekeitio, Spain, the 32-year-old started out with Athletic Bilbao before making a name for himself with CD Mirandes in the Spanish second division.
Odei made 62 appearances for Los Rojillos, playing a crucial role in their promotion and also taking the side to a Copa del Rey semi-final in the 2019-20 season.
He moved to the ISL to join Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad FC in 2020 and had a season to remember as HFC only narrowly missed out on a place in the playoffs.
Odei started every game for the club in the 2020-21 campaign and was lauded as one of the best center-backs the league has ever seen. He hardly put a foot wrong throughout the campaign but returned to the Segunda Division with Mirandes just a year later.
Odei was also the captain of the Mirandes side last season, where he made 27 appearances in what was a tough campaign for the Spanish side.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
River and Boca out of Copa Libertadores in round of 16
1st bull run in Spain's Pamplona in 3 years takes place; no gorings
Bulls run in Spain's Pamplona for 1st time since 2019; no one gored
Soccer-Spain come from behind to beat Finland 4-1 in Women's Euros
Indian women's hockey team eye QF berth, set to take on World Cup hosts Spain