Left Menu

FC Goa ropes in midfielder Ayush Chhetri on three-year deal

Playing in the Indian Super League ISL was one of my biggest dreams and Im thankful to FC Goa for giving me the opportunity, Chhetri said to fcgoa.in after signing his contract.Ayush is a signing which is largely focused towards the future planning of the team.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-07-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 16:54 IST
FC Goa ropes in midfielder Ayush Chhetri on three-year deal
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

FC Goa on Friday announced the signing of young Indian midfielder Ayush Chhetri on a three-year deal for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Chhetri first rose to prominence when he was selected to play for I-League side Aizawl FC''s U-15 and U-18 teams for the Hero Youth League.

After consistent shows in the youth teams, the 19-year-old Mizoram player made his debut for the senior side of Aizawl FC in the I-League in the 2021-22 season and netted three goals in 10 appearances for the club.

''FC Goa is one of the best football clubs in the country and I'm happy to join them. Playing in the Indian Super League (ISL) was one of my biggest dreams and I'm thankful to FC Goa for giving me the opportunity,'' Chhetri said to fcgoa.in after signing his contract.

''Ayush is a signing which is largely focused on the future planning of the team. He's been a very bright prospect in Indian football for the past few years now and we've always looked at trying to bring him in at the right time,'' said Ravi Puskur, Director of Football, FC Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022