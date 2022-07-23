Left Menu

Soccer-Sweden defender Jonna Andersson test positive for COVID before Euros quarter-finals

Sweden defender Jonna Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the quarter-final against Belgium in the women's European Championship, the Swedish team announced on Friday. Andersson joins defenders Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg in being out of the squad due to COVID-19.

Sweden defender Jonna Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the quarter-final against Belgium in the women's European Championship, the Swedish team announced on Friday. Andersson joins defenders Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg in being out of the squad due to COVID-19. Glas and Kullberg tested positive last Wednesday.

The Swedish team went through to the quarter-finals after finishing top of Group C on goal difference, with two wins and one draw. Andersson played two games for Sweden in the group stage and scored one goal against the Netherlands in a 1-1 draw.

There have been other cases of COVID-19 in this year's tournament, including Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema and England manager Sarina Wiegman.

