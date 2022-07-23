Athletics-Bahamas' Miller-Uibo wins women's 400m World Championships gold

Bahamian double Olympic gold medallist Shaunae Miller-Uibo added another jewel to her crown on Friday by winning her first 400 metres title at the World Championships in the fastest time of the year. The field never had a fighting chance as Miller-Uibo came charging down the back straight and had the lead coming out of the final turn before slowing through the finish.

She crossed the line in a blazing 49.11, nearly half a second clear of Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino, who passed Sada Williams of Barbados to take silver. Resting flat on her back on the Hayward Field track, she breathlessly told the crowd in Eugene, Oregon, that the moment was "a blessing".

"To get this one I'm really happy," she said. "It's a very tough race to run ... I'm very happy with the performance." She had previously collected silver in Beijing and Doha and 200m bronze in London.

