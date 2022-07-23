Feels like a win, everyone saw what we are capable of: WI skipper Pooran following loss to India

Following the three-run loss to India in the first ODI, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran said that it feels like a win since everyone got to witness what his side is capable of. Brilliant half-centuries from Kyle Mayers and Brandon King went in vain as West Indies succumbed to a defeat to India in the first ODI of three-match series here at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Friday.

"Feels like a win for us. Bittersweet, but yeah we keep talking about batting 50 overs and everyone saw what we are capable of and hopefully we can go strength to strength from here. Looking forward to the rest of the series. It was a good batting track and our bowlers did a commendable job to restrict them. It is difficult to lose but we will take this one. We need to believe in each other and I keep telling everyone that we will have our challenges, but important to focus on the positives," said Pooran in a post-match presentation. With this victory, India has a 1-0 lead in the series.

India posted a massive 308/7 in their first innings. Half-centuries from captain Shikhar Dhawan (97), Shubman Gill (64) and Shreyas Iyer (54) were instrumental in taking the Men in Blue to a huge score. Gudakesh Motie was the pick of the bowlers with 2/54 in ten overs. In chase of 309, half-centuries from Kyle Mayers (75) and Brandon King (54) helped Windies stay alive in the game. Akeal Hosein (32*) and Romario Shepherd (39*) almost took their side across the finishing line, but Indian bowlers held their nerves to seal a thrilling three-run win. Mohammed Siraj was the best bowler for India, with 2/57 in ten overs. He held his composure and did not allow the Windies to reach the target when they were just 15 runs away from it in the final over.

Dhawan's match-winning knock of 97 earned him the 'Man of the Match' award. India and West Indies will square off in the second ODI on Sunday. (ANI)

