Left Menu

Cricket-Trott takes over as Afghanistan head coach before Ireland series

Former England batsman Jonathan Trott has been appointed Afghanistan's head coach and will join the squad during their tour of Ireland next month, the country's cricket board has said.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 23-07-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 10:40 IST
Cricket-Trott takes over as Afghanistan head coach before Ireland series
Jonathan Trott Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Former England batsman Jonathan Trott has been appointed Afghanistan's head coach and will join the squad during their tour of Ireland next month, the country's cricket board has said. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had named another Englishman, Graham Thorpe, as the head coach in March but was looking for someone to replace him after Thorpe fell seriously ill.

"I'm honoured and excited to have the opportunity to take one of international cricket's most exciting teams through what is a huge year for their development as a team," Trott was quoted as saying in an ACB statement on Friday. "I can't wait to get to work with a group of players who are clearly capable of generating results in a style that will make the people of Afghanistan proud."

South Africa-born Trott, 41, played 52 tests before retiring in 2015. He has since worked as England's batting coach and a consultant with Scotland during the T20 World Cup last year.

Afghanistan will play the first of their five T20 matches in Ireland on Aug. 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
3
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
4
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022