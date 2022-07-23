England bowling attack crushes South Africa by 118 runs, series level at 1-1

A brilliant performance by the England bowling attack led from the front by spinner Adil Rashid's destructive spell helped the hosts gain a 118-run win over South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match at Manchester on Friday. With this, England has levelled the series 1-1.

In this 29-overs per side rain-hit match, England were bowled out for 201 in the first innings. The Proteas put up a strong show with the ball. Bowling all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius ran through the English top order, taking 4/36. Liam Livingstone (38) and Sam Curran (35) were the most important contributors to the hosts with the willow and were involved in a match-saving partnership of 43 runs. In chase of 202, South Africa never looked like a threat, with Reece Topley and David Willey demolishing their top order. Only Heinrich Klaasen (33) could pull of a decent innings for Proteas. Adil Rashid cleared up the tail and bundled out the visitors for just 83 runs, sealing a series-levelling win for his side with a brilliant 3/29.

Put to bat first by Proteas, England got off an extremely poor start as they lost their entire top order within the first ten overs. Jason Roy (14), Jonny Bairstow (28), Phil Salt (17) and Joe Root (1) left without making an impact. The pace duo of Pretorius and Anrich Nortje left the hosts struggling at 62/4. Spinner Keshav Maharaj also dismissed Moeen Ali for six runs, making it 5/72. Skipper Jos Buttler and Livingstone pushed the hosts to 100-run mark, following which Buttler was dismissed by Tabraiz Shamsi for 19.

The scoreline read 101/6 for England. From this point, Livingstone and Curran stitched a 43-run stand. Livingstone looked good, smashing Nortje for 6,6,6,4 in his over, but lost his wicket on the fifth ball for 38 off 26 balls. Curran continued and was dismissed for 35 off 18 by Shamsi. With contributions from David Willey (21) and Adil Rashid (12), England reached 201 runs before they ran out of batters.

Pretorius took 4/36 and unleashed terror on top order. Nortje (2/53) and Shamsi (2/39) did well too. Maharaj got one scalp. Chasing 202, the Proteas were in shambles from the start, losing four wickets for 6 runs, with Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram not being able to score. The pace

South Africa was not able to recover from such a collapse in the start itself, with Klassen (33), David Miller (12) and Pretorius (17) being only ones to reach double figures. Rashid and Ali, the English spin duo got success in wiping off the middle order and the tail and South Africa was dismissed for just 83 runs, crashing to a 118-run defeat.

Rashid was the pick of the bowlers with 3/29. Ali and Topley took two wickets while Willey and Curran got one each. Curran was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his knock of 35 and for taking a wicket.

Brief Scores: England 201 (Liam Livingstone 38, Sam Curran 35, Dwaine Pretorious 4/36) won against South Africa 83 (Heinrich Klassen 33, Dwaine Pretorius 17, Adil Rashid 3/29) by 118 runs. (ANI)

