Kerala: Chess Olympiad Torch Relay reaches Thiruvananthapuram

In the city, Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju received the torch from Navjot Khosa, the District Collector at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 13:22 IST
The torch relay has reached Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
The first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay has reached Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju received the torch from Navjot Khosa, the District Collector at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium in the city on Friday.

"1st Ever #ChessOlympiadTorchRelay Update City- TRIVANDRUM: 22nd July Sh. @advantonyraju Hon'ble Transport Minister, Govt of Kerala received the Torch from Smt. Navjot Khosa, District Collector, Trivandrum at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium #India4ChessOlympiad #AmritMahotsav," tweeted SAI Media. Earlier on Wednesday, the Torch Relay had arrived in Lakshadweep.

The other cities that have been covered by torch relay so far include Agartala, Namsai, Dibrugarh, Itanagar, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Dharamshala, Shimla, Chandigarh, Patiala, Amritsar, Panipat, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Dehradun, Haridwar, Meerut, Kanpur, Kevadia, Ahmedabad, Dandi, Surat, Jaipur, Daman, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Panaji, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jhansi, Gangtok, Siliguri, Kohima, Gangtok, Shillong, Guwahati and Siliguri, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Konark, Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, Bengaluru, Mangaluru etc. The torch relay was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and began its relay from Leh.

The torch will travel to 75 cities for 40 days before it culminates at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. Over 200 countries are participating in the Chess Olympiad. Chess grandmasters will receive the torch at various identified venues. The 44th edition of the world's biggest chess event will be held in Mahabalipuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

