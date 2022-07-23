Rugby-Boks recall Vermeulen, Steyn for Rugby Championship

South Africa have recalled experienced duo Duane Vermeulen and Frans Steyn to their squad for the home leg of the Rugby Championship but will be without injured wing Cheslin Kolbe. Number eight Vermeulen (knee) and utility back Steyn (hamstring), who both won the World Cup with the Springboks in 2019, have recovered from injuries that kept them out of the 2-1 home series win over Wales this month.

"Duane and Frans are both very experienced players and they each have valuable traits that they bring to the field of play, so we are excited to welcome them into the fold," Bok coach Jacques Nienaber said in a media release from South African Rugby. "This will offer the coaches and medical staff a good opportunity to determine where they are in terms of their rugby."

Fullback Aphelele Fassi and loose-forward Marcell Coetzee have been released from the squad, while Kolbe is recovering from the broken jaw he sustained against Wales and will be available for selection again in September. The Boks play back-to-back tests against New Zealand in Nelspruit on Aug. 6 and Johannesburg a week later, before they head to Australia for two matches.

South Africa squad: Props: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane

Hookers: Joseph Dweba, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi Locks: Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, Marvin Orie

Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, Duane Vermeulen Utility forwards: Rynhardt Elstadt, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert

Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Grant Williams Flyhalves: Elton Jantjies, Handre Pollard

Midfielders: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel Outside Backs: Warrick Gelant, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi

Utility Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Frans Steyn, Damian Willemse

