Soccer-Argentine Tagliafico joins Lyon from Ajax

Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico has joined Olympique Lyonnais from Ajax Amsterdam for 4.2 million euros ($4.29 million), the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday. Tagliafico, who has signed a three-year contract at Lyon, made more than 100 appearances for Ajax and helped them win three Dutch league titles and two Dutch Cups.

"Olympique Lyonnais is delighted with the arrival of Nicolas Tagliafico, an experienced player... and whose position was one of the priorities for Peter Bosz and his staff for the coming season," the club said in a statement. Tagliafico, 29, has earned 40 caps for Argentina and was part of the squad that won the Copa America in 2021.

($1 = 0.9794 euros)

