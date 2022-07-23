Cycling-Vingegaard poised to win Tour as Van Aert claims time trial
Jonas Vingegaard was poised to claim his maiden Tour de France title as the Dane retained his overall lead following the final time trial, a 40.7km solo effort from Lacapelle-Marival on Saturday. The 25-year-old Jumbo-Visma rider finished second in the 20th stage won by his Belgian team mate Wout van Aert, who clocked a best time of 47 minutes 59 seconds.
Vingegaard, who nearly crashed into rocks after overcooking a turn on a descent, finished 19 seconds behind Van Aert with defending champion Tadej Pogacar taking third place, 27 seconds off the pace. Overall, Vingegaard leads Pogacar of Slovenia by 3:34 and Britain's Geraint Thomas by 8:13 ahead of Sunday's final stage, a largely processional ride from La Defense to the Champs Elysees in Paris.
