Left Menu

Glamorgan's Sam Northeast becomes first batter since Brian Lara to score 400 in first-class innings

He is the ninth batter overall to reach the 400-run mark in a first-class inning

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 21:58 IST
Glamorgan's Sam Northeast becomes first batter since Brian Lara to score 400 in first-class innings
Sam Northeast (Photo: Glamorgan Cricket/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • England

Glamorgan batter Sam Northeast scripted history on Saturday as he became the first batter after Brian Lara to go beyond the 400-run mark in a single innings in first-class cricket. Northeast's 400-run mark helped him join the likes of Brian Lara, AC MacLaren and Graeme Hick to have achieved the feat in the County Championship. He is the ninth batter overall to reach the 400-run mark in a first-class inning.

Northeast's score is the highest in the Championship since Brian Lara's 501 not out for Warwickshire in 1994 and the best of the 21st century. Only Lara and Archie MacLaren, who smashed 424 for Lancashire against Somerset in 1895, have made higher County Championship scores than Northeast.

Northeast achieved this feat in a County Championship innings against Leicester on Saturday. He finished unbeaten on 410 as Glamorgan declared its innings at 795 for five. His history-creating score was decorated with 45 fours and three sixes. Notably, 795/5 posted by Glamorgan is also the highest score for them. Moreover, the 461-run partnership between Northeast and Chris Cooke is also the highest by a Glamorgan duo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
4
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022