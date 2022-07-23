Glamorgan's Sam Northeast becomes first batter since Brian Lara to score 400 in first-class innings

Glamorgan batter Sam Northeast scripted history on Saturday as he became the first batter after Brian Lara to go beyond the 400-run mark in a single innings in first-class cricket. Northeast's 400-run mark helped him join the likes of Brian Lara, AC MacLaren and Graeme Hick to have achieved the feat in the County Championship. He is the ninth batter overall to reach the 400-run mark in a first-class inning.

Northeast's score is the highest in the Championship since Brian Lara's 501 not out for Warwickshire in 1994 and the best of the 21st century. Only Lara and Archie MacLaren, who smashed 424 for Lancashire against Somerset in 1895, have made higher County Championship scores than Northeast.

Northeast achieved this feat in a County Championship innings against Leicester on Saturday. He finished unbeaten on 410 as Glamorgan declared its innings at 795 for five. His history-creating score was decorated with 45 fours and three sixes. Notably, 795/5 posted by Glamorgan is also the highest score for them. Moreover, the 461-run partnership between Northeast and Chris Cooke is also the highest by a Glamorgan duo. (ANI)

