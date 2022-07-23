Left Menu

ICC to announce hosts for four major women's cricket tournaments at annual conference

The four major marquee tournaments include tournaments like two T20 World Cups, one ODI world cup and a T20 Champions Trophy as well.

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 22:43 IST
ICC to announce hosts for four major women's cricket tournaments at annual conference
T20 Women's World Cup Trophy (Photo credit: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The next four major tournaments in women's cricket to be held in 2023-2027 would be announced during the annual conference that will start in Birmingham this weekend. The four major marquee tournaments include two T20 World Cups, one ODI world cup and a T20 Champions Trophy as well.

These were part of the half-a-dozen events the ICC recently finalised as part of the women's rights, which for the first time will be sold separately from men's rights According to ESPNcricinfo, ICC has received a total of 16 proposals from a total of seven interested countries for the four given competitions. The hosts of the competitions from the given proposals will be chosen and shortlisted by a group that includes ICC directors.

The given working group comprises names like former New Zealand fast bowler Martin Snedden who is also chairman of New Zealand Cricket, former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Cricket West Indies' president Ricky Skerritt and former England women's captain Clare Connor, who is also the acting ECB CEO. Before the final meeting, there will be Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting on July 24 to be followed by the Finance and Commercial Affairs committee meeting on July 25.

The final decision will be taken on July 26 with a final board meeting. The ICC has decided to unbundle the rights for men's and women's events and sell them in different territories separately. There are a total of 103 matches across the six women's events with the rights being sold for three packages including TV, digital, TV and digital combined for four years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100 relay final; Golf-Broadcaster Feherty signs up to LIV Golf Series and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022