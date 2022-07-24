Soccer-France knock out holders Netherlands with extra-time penalty

Defender Eve Perisset scored a penalty in extra time to earn France a 1-0 win over holders the Netherlands and a place in the semi-finals of the Women's European Championship for the first time on Saturday. France, whose last three appearances at the Euros ended in the quarter-finals, desperately searched for an opening to score as they kept surrounding the Dutch goal but it took Perisset's spot kick in the 102nd minute to finally break the deadlock.

France was awarded a penalty after Kadidiatou Diani had been brought down by defender Dominique Janssen in the area and Perisset fired her effort into the back of the net. The French will face eight-time European champions Germany in the semi-finals.

