Left Menu

Punjab CM Mann congratulates Neeraj Chopra for winning silver at World Championships

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-07-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 13:20 IST
Punjab CM Mann congratulates Neeraj Chopra for winning silver at World Championships
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday congratulated Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra, for winning the silver medal at the World Championships in the javelin throw final.

Chopra scripted history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final in Eugene, US.

"Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for winning the silver medal in the World Championships…flight is not with wings but with courage...best wishes for the future," said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi. The 24-year-old Chopra, who had gone into the showpiece as a hot medal favorite, produced a best throw of 88.13metre to finish second.

The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal -- bronze -- in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022