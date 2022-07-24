Athletics-Olympic champion Warner out of decathlon after injury
Reuters | Eugene | Updated: 24-07-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 13:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
Canada's Olympic champion David Warner sustained an injury running the 400 metres event in the decathlon at the World Championships on Saturday, ending his bid for a first world title.
Warner was leading the competition when he pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring injury and fell to the track. American Ayden Owens-Delerme clocked a personal best of 45.07 to take the overall lead.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Warner
- Canada
- American
- World Championships
- David Warner
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unifor union, Bell Canada reach impasse on labor negotiations
Canada: Outage leaves many without mobile, internet service
Canada: Outage leaves many without mobile, internet service
China running fake social media campaign targeting US, Canada businesses
Chinese minister hopes ties with Canada can get back on track