Motor racing-Leclerc crashes out of French Grand Prix while leading
Ferrari's title contender Charles Leclerc crashed out of the French Formula One Grand Prix while leading from pole position on Sunday. The Monegasque driver spun and crashed off into the tyre barrier mid-corner at Le Beausset, the 11th turn, on the 18th of 53 scheduled laps. It was Leclerc's third retirement while leading a race this season after Spain and Azerbaijan.
Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 19:15 IST
