Left Menu

CM Mann felicitates top players from Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-07-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 23:03 IST
CM Mann felicitates top players from Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday felicitated players of the state who recently brought laurels for the country.

In a function held at his official residence here, the chief minister honoured Arjun Babuta, who bagged two gold medals in World Shooting Championship, Anjum Moudgill, who won two bronze medals in World Shooting Championship and who bagged one bronze medal in World Shooting Championship, according to an official release.

Mann also felicitated Thomas cup winner of Badminton Dhruv Kapila.

The chief minister, while interacting with the players, said the state government is making strenuous efforts for boosting sporting activity in Punjab.

He said Punjab will soon become a frontrunner state in the field of sports across the country.

Mann also extended best wishes to the players for the upcoming sporting events at the national and international arena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022