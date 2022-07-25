Left Menu

Athletics-Nigeria's Amusan wins 100 metres hurdles gold

Nigerian Tobi Amusan won 100 metres hurdles gold at the World Championships on Sunday in what was initially announced as a world record 12.06 seconds but later ruled ineligible as the wind speed exceeded the legal limit. Amusan broke the world record earlier on Sunday by running 12.12 in the semi-final at Hayward Field. Jamaican Britany Anderson took silver and Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn finished with bronze.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2022 07:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 07:58 IST
Nigerian Tobi Amusan won 100 metres hurdles gold at the World Championships on Sunday in what was initially announced as a world record 12.06 seconds but later ruled ineligible as the wind speed exceeded the legal limit. Amusan broke the world record earlier on Sunday by running 12.12 in the semi-final at Hayward Field.

Jamaican Britany Anderson took silver and Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn finished with bronze. Olympic champion Camacho-Quinn accelerated at the midway mark but lost a close battle with Anderson over the final strides.

The final was without 2019 champion Nia Ali and medal contender Alaysha Johnson, both of the United States, after they hit hurdles and crashed out in the opening round.

