Athletics-U.S. storm to another crushing 4x400m men's relay gold

The United States maintained their stranglehold of the men's 4x400 metres relay on Sunday as they won World Championships gold in dominant style.

The United States have now won eight of the past nine world titles and eight of the past 10 Olympic golds and Sunday's crown never looked in doubt. Elija Godwin and Bryce Deadmon were retained from the semi-finals with newly-crowned individual gold medallist Michael Norman and Champion Allison, fourth in the final, drafted in and each man extended the lead as they came home in two minutes, 56.17 seconds.

In a race of their own 20 metres back, Jamaica took silver with Belgium collecting the bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)