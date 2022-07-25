Left Menu

CSA T20 League: Klusener named coach of Durban franchise

Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener was on Monday named as the head coach of the Durban franchise for the first CSA T20 League.The T20 league is scheduled to take place in January and February next year.

Lance Klusener Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)
Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener was on Monday named as the head coach of the Durban franchise for the first CSA T20 League.

The T20 league is scheduled to take place in January and February next year. According to a media release, the RPSG Group, which has acquired the Durban franchise, roped in Klusener as the head coach for the franchise.

''This is a new challenge for me. It makes me very proud. I am looking forward to meeting the team,'' Klusener, who has played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs, said.

Klusener had in the past coached the Afghanistan national team.

The RPSG Group also owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

