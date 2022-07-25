Left Menu

Rugby-Dubai to host final 2023 World Cup qualification tournament

The qualification tournament for the final place at next year's men's Rugby World Cup in France will be held at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai from Nov. 6-18, World Rugby said on Monday. Hong Kong, Kenya, the United States and Portugal will clash in a round-robin format, and the winners will go into Pool C at the World Cup, alongside Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia. The World Cup will be played in France for the second time from Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 14:51 IST
Rugby-Dubai to host final 2023 World Cup qualification tournament

The qualification tournament for the final place at next year's men's Rugby World Cup in France will be held at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai from Nov. 6-18, World Rugby said on Monday.

Hong Kong, Kenya, the United States and Portugal will clash in a round-robin format, and the winners will go into Pool C at the World Cup, alongside Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia.

The World Cup will be played in France for the second time from Sept. 8 next year. The country also hosted the tournament in 2007.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022