Rugby-Dubai to host final 2023 World Cup qualification tournament
The qualification tournament for the final place at next year's men's Rugby World Cup in France will be held at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai from Nov. 6-18, World Rugby said on Monday. Hong Kong, Kenya, the United States and Portugal will clash in a round-robin format, and the winners will go into Pool C at the World Cup, alongside Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia. The World Cup will be played in France for the second time from Sept.
Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 14:51 IST
The qualification tournament for the final place at next year's men's Rugby World Cup in France will be held at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai from Nov. 6-18, World Rugby said on Monday.
Hong Kong, Kenya, the United States and Portugal will clash in a round-robin format, and the winners will go into Pool C at the World Cup, alongside Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia.
The World Cup will be played in France for the second time from Sept. 8 next year. The country also hosted the tournament in 2007.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Wimbledon champion Djokovic hopes to play in Australian Open next year
Australian authorities warn about foot-and-mouth disease on nation's "doorstep"
Australia foreign minister Penny Wong urges Pacific neighbours to unite
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Wimbledon champion Djokovic hopes to play in Australian Open next year; U.S. probing PGA Tour as it fights off rival LIV Golf and more
Nani joins Melbourne Victory in Australia's A-League