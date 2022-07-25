Struggled a bit with conditions: Neeraj Chopra on silver medal win at World Athletics Championships 2022

Ace Indian javelin thrower and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra took to social media on Monday to express his happiness at winning a silver medal for the country at World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, US. Neeraj's silver medal in the men's javelin throw was the big headline of Oregon 2022 for India, with the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist finally ending the country's 19-year-long wait for a medal at the world championships. Neeraj recorded a distance of 88.13 metres in his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw final and secured the second position

Admitting that he struggled a bit with the conditions at the venue, he also extended congratulations to Anderson Peters of Grenada and Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic for winning the Gold and Bronze medals, respectively. "Struggled a bit with the conditions, but extremely happy to win a medal for India at the #WCHOregon22. Congratulations to Anderson Peters and Jakub Vadlejch on an incredible competition. Thank you to everyone at home and at Hayward Field for your support," tweeted Chopra.

The Olympic hero started the proceedings with a foul throw, which was followed by 82.39m and 86.37m. It was finally in the fourth attempt when he recorded the distance of 88.13m, which put him in contention for the silver medal. The last two attempts by Neeraj went foul throws, and thus, he ended up in the second position. The first position was held by defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who recorded a distance of 90.54m.

Neeraj also became India's first ever track and field athlete to take the silver medal in the World Championships, and second to bag a podium finish after ace long jumper Anju Bobby George had finished third in the Paris Worlds in 2003. On the other hand, World Championships javelin debutant Rohit Yadav finished in 10th position after making attempts of 78.72m, 78.05m and 77.95m.

Among the 22 athletes - 18 men and four women - representing India at the world athletics event in Eugene, Eldhose Paul also stood out by becoming the first Indian to enter a triple jump final at the world championships. He finished ninth in the final. The World Athletics Championships were held in Oregon, US from July 15 to July 24. (ANI)

