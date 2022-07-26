Left Menu

Saini dazzles for Kent with 3 for 45

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 26-07-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 11:05 IST
Navdeep Saini (Photo/BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
India pacer Navdeep Saini returned with figures of 3 for 45 to put his county side Kent in a commanding position against Lancashire on the rain-affected first day.

On a day when only 34.2 overs were bowled, Saini registered figures of 3/45 in 11 overs as Lancashire reached 112 for 4 before play was abandoned due to rain on Monday.

India all-rounder Washington Sundar (6 not out) was at the crease along with skipper Steven Croft (21 not out).

Saini's scalps included that of openers Luke Wells (35) and Keaton Jennings and Rob Jones, who was trapped leg before by the Indian off the very first ball he faced.

The 29-year-old Saini took two wickets from the fifth and sixth balls of the 28th over but was denied a hat-trick by Croft.

Saini has slipped off the radar as far as national reckoning is concerned. He was a net bowler for the Indian team ahead of its rescheduled fifth Test against England in Birmingham at the start of this month.

The fast bowler has represented his country in all forms of the game after making his T20I debut for India in August 2019.

He had picked up seven wickets (5/72 and 2/39) in Kent's 177-run win over Warwickshire last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

