Soccer-Defender Mukiele announces Leipzig departure, move to PSG expected

Defender Nordi Mukiele will leave RB Leipzig after four years, he said on Tuesday, with a move to French powerhouse Paris St Germain widely expected to be completed soon. Mukiele joined Leipzig in 2018 and helped them reach the 2020 Champions League semi-finals while also winning the German Cup this year, the club's first major trophy.

"I wanted to thank you for everything you have done for me," Mukiele said on social media. "You made me feel at home since the very first day I arrived and it is with a heavy heart that I leave today. I want to thank everyone involved at the club that helps us reach our goals on a daily basis."

The 24-year-old France international is reportedly close to signing a multi-year deal with PSG despite interest from other clubs, including Chelsea.

