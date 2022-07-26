There are high expectations from para-athletes after Paralympics 2020: Sonal Patel

Para table tennis player Sonal Patel said on Monday that there are high expectations from para-athletes following a fine performance at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, in which India captured 19 medals. Indian para Table Tennis contingent reached Birmingham on Sunday to participate in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

"There are high expectations from para athletes that they bring more medals in CWG 2022 because we got 19 medals at the Paralympics (Tokyo Paralympics 2020)," said Patel to ANI. Sonal Patel and Bhavina Patel had reached the quarter-finals of the women's doubles category in Tokyo last year, where they faced a 0-3 defeat at the hands of China's Zhou Ying and Zhang Bian.

Patel said that all para-athletes are working very hard and will bring more medals for India. "This is the second time I am playing in Commonwealth Games. I practice for seven hours a day. I am excited," she added.

Meanwhile, Bhavina Patel, who reached Birmingham for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, also said that she is confident about bringing home a medal from the event. Bhavina grabbed the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics after losing the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium -- Table 6.

"It feels good that people are expecting medals from me but I always expect that I have to give my best and do not take any pressure because if you take pressure then it affects your game," Bhavina Patel told ANI. "So, I want to give my best like I did in Tokyo and will do the same here in Birmingham. Of course, there are chances of winning medals in the Commonwealth Games and I want to add a CWG medal also on my medals tally," he added.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 is being held from July 28 to August 8. (ANI)

