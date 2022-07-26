Left Menu

Soccer-Brittain to take over as Premier League chair from 2023

The Premier League will be chaired by a woman for the first time when Alison Brittain takes over the role next year, the league said on Tuesday after the clubs unanimously voted in favour of her appointment. Brittain, the outgoing chief executive of Premier Inn owner Whitbread, was recently named as the new chair of home furnishings retailer Dunelm.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 16:54 IST
Soccer-Brittain to take over as Premier League chair from 2023
The Premier League will be chaired by a woman for the first time when Alison Brittain takes over the role next year, the league said on Tuesday after the clubs unanimously voted in favor of her appointment.

Brittain, the outgoing chief executive of Premier Inn owner Whitbread, was recently named as the new chair of home furnishings retailer Dunelm. She will leave her role at Whitbread in early 2023. Brittain previously held a number of senior roles in the British banking industry, serving as group director in the retail division of Lloyds Banking Group and as a board director at Santander UK.

"I have been a football fan since I was a child and so am absolutely delighted to be appointed Chair of the Premier League," Brittain said. "It will be a real privilege to be able to help to develop plans for the future and work with all the key stakeholders in the game to ensure its long-term sustainability and success."

Brittain will take over from interim chair Peter McCormick, who stepped in after Gary Hoffman resigned in November in the wake of the takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium.

